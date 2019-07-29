× Prominent Petersburg attorney, wife arrested on abduction, assault charges

PETERSBURG, Va. – A prominent Petersburg attorney and his wife have been arrested on larceny, breaking and entering, and abduction charges.

Police responded to meet with a victim who reported assault and abduction on July 25. The alleged incident occurred on July 21 in the 1700 block of Westover Avenue. Police have not released any additional information about the altercation.

The suspects in the case were identified as Petersburg attorney Charles Vanevera Hardenbergh, 49, and his wife Mari Liza Hardenbergh, 47. Both were arrested and charged in the case.

Mari Hardenbergh has been charged with trespassing, assault, breaking and entering, abduction, and larceny. Charles Hardenbergh has been charged with trespassing, assault, breaking and entering, abduction, destruction of property, and obstruct communication.

They have been released on bond and appeared in court Monday morning.

Charles Hardenbergh is a criminal traffic attorney and has a law firm in Petersburg called the Hardenbergh Law Firm which specializes in reckless driving and DUI cases.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information can send news tips, photos, and video here.