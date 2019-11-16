Missing Chesterfield mother, 3 kids last seen Friday afternoon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman and her three children last seen Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said 28-year-old Crystal Knigge was last heard from around 3 p.m. Friday.

Officials said Knigge “is possibly accompanied” by her three children, 4-year-old Bryce, 3-year-old Chase and 5-year-old Laurel.

Knigge is described as a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and weighing about 145 pounds.

If you have seen Knigge or have information that could help investigators, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!