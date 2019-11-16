Missing Chesterfield mother, 3 kids last seen Friday afternoon

Missing Chesterfield mother, 3 kids last seen Friday afternoon

Posted 8:11 am, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, November 16, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman and her three children last seen Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said 28-year-old Crystal Knigge was last heard from around 3 p.m. Friday.

Officials said Knigge “is possibly accompanied” by her three children, 4-year-old Bryce, 3-year-old Chase and 5-year-old Laurel.

Crystal Knigge and her three children.

Crystal Knigge and her three children.

Knigge is described as a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and weighing about 145 pounds.

If you have seen Knigge or have  information that could help investigators, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.