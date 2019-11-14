× Alert issued for missing Chesterfield mom, 3 kids

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police issued an alert Thursday for a missing mother and her three children.

Erica M. Rivas, 38, and her children ages 2, 9, and 13, haven’t been seen since October 30.

“A Department of Social Services (DSS) employee was unable to locate the three children and their mother,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Rivas did not respond to the DSS employee’s attempts to contact her.”

Rivas’ last known address was along the 2100 block of Marina Drive.

Rivas was described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 137 pounds. Her children Dayami Valasquez, 13, Melanie Rivas, 9, and Isabelle Gamez, 2, were all described by police as Hispanic females.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.