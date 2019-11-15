Arrest made in murder of 20-year-old Petersburg man

Posted 10:55 am, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, November 15, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old Petersburg man on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 1:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in the Western Hills area of Petersburg. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim.

That victim, identified as 20-year-old Brandson Williamson, was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect in the murder, 20-year-old Marvin Wilkins Jr., was arrested without incident by U.S. Marshals in the 600 block of Summit Street.

Marvin Wilkins Jr.

Wilkins has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and attempted robbery.

He is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, or by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.