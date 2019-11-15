Arrest made in murder of 20-year-old Petersburg man

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old Petersburg man on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 1:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in the Western Hills area of Petersburg. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim.

That victim, identified as 20-year-old Brandson Williamson, was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect in the murder, 20-year-old Marvin Wilkins Jr., was arrested without incident by U.S. Marshals in the 600 block of Summit Street.

Wilkins has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and attempted robbery.

He is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, or by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com.