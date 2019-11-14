× 1 wounded in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. – A victim has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Petersburg on Thursday afternoon.

Petersburg Police say they responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in the Western Hills area. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released on a potential suspect at this time.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212, or by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com.