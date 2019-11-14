New RPS crossing guard pilot program aims to ensure safety, build community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools is launching a new crossing guard program aimed to ensure students and parents feel safe and build loving school environments.

The program comes after a CBS 6 Problem Solver investigations concerning a crossing guard shortage in Richmond. Parents expressed concerns due to a busy intersection outside the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.

Under the program, crossing guards will be assigned to eleven schools and traffic monitors will be provided at three schools this school year. The Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts is among the 11 schools that will be assigned a traffic guard.

The other schools include:

Crossing Guards

Blackwell Elementary School

Carver Elementary School

Fairfield Court Elementary School

Ginter Park Elementary School

Linwood Holton Elementary School

Mary Munford Elementary School

Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School

Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts

Swansboro Elementary School

Westover Hills Elementary School

Woodville Elementary School

Traffic Monitors

Greene Elementary School

Broad Rock Elementary School

Francis Elementary School

Officials say the schools were selected based on the number of students walking to and from school and the safety needs of school communities.

The crossing guards will welcome students as they arrive and depart from school and build relationships in the community.

“While the focus is on the safety of our students and families, we are also very intentional about creating safe and loving school environments through this pilot,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “Each crossing guard from the program works at that school, so they are already familiar with the school community, which empowers them to continue to build on their relationships with students and families.”

The pilot program will provide training, supplies, uniforms, and a stipend for each crossing guard.

The new program was made possible through a partnership with Richmond City Safe Routes to Schools.

“We’re so excited about this program because it creates safe routes for our families and it builds community and a culture of love and safety for RPS students,” said Tara FitzPatrick, Safe Routes to School Coordinator with Greater Richmond Fit4Kids. “It is our hope to see this program grow in the coming years and for even more students to enjoy walking and biking to school each day.”

The program has started for the 2019-2020 school year.