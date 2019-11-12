VDOT on standby as potential wintry mix creeps into Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — As temperatures dropped and rain covered the roadway Tuesday morning, VDOT crews said they were on standby for the oncoming arctic blast.

“Right now our crews are paying attention to the forecast and monitoring pavement temperatures and air temperatures to get ready to tackle any areas that may develop ice,” said VDOT Spokesperson Bethanie Glover,

A wintry mix on tap for Tuesday afternoon in Central Virginia. Rain is expected to change to or mix with snow between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Glover added that crews were not yet laying salt down, due to the rain which would cause it to melt, but were on standby. She recommended drivers to use caution and go slow in any potential weather.

“Be extra cautious like you would in the rain,” said Glover. “Use your headlights and your wipers.”

But oncoming weather wasn’t stopping everyone from their afternoon plans.

Brook Finisecy was at a Chesterfield gas station on Tuesday morning, prepping for an afternoon hunting trip.

“I get two weeks a year, so you wait a whole year waiting for this,” said Finisecy. “So weather is weather, life is life.”

Others, like Whitewolf Winterhawk, planned to be indoors when the wintry weather hit.

“I’m going to be stuck in the house with a good book, whatever I can find to drink, keeping the cats company and my sister company,” said Winterhawk.

Unlike many others, though, Winterhawk didn’t plan to be home.

“I’ve made plans, I’m going to go stay with my sister for the duration of it,” said Winterhawk. “Unfortunately, back in August my apartment was struck by lightning. It took out the air-conditioner, heater unit — so I don’t have heat or A/C.”

No stranger to the impacts weather can bring, Winterhawk warned everyone to be cautious in the oncoming weather.

“Everybody just be safe please,” said Winterhawk.