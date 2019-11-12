Wintry mix on tap for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will change to or mix with snow between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Central Virginia.

"Surface temperatures will be a few degrees above freezing, so any slick spots arising from snow will be very limited," chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said. "All precipitation will be gone by the evening commute."

We woke up Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Rain will develop around sunrise, and continue on and off through the afternoon. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s during the afternoon.

Good Tuesday morning! Temps will fall throughout the day and rain will briefly change to wet snow around midday. Have a great day! #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/oQGWxN8AJh — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) November 12, 2019

Cold, dry weather is expected Wednesday, with lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday will bring another morning in the low 20s, but afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s.

A disturbance passing by Thursday night into Friday may trigger an isolated shower or two (especially across southeast Virginia), but mainly dry conditions are expected going into next weekend. Expect partly sunny skies Friday through Sunday, with highs averaging in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.