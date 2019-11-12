12-year-old girl shot in Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after someone shot her early Tuesday morning in South Richmond.

Richmond police say their officers first heard multiple gunshots in the area of Harwood Street near Jeff Davis Highway at about 12:30 a.m.

Then a 911 call directed officers to a home on Joplin Avenue where they say they found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The child's age was not released, but police described her as a juvenile. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the child is 12 years old. Those sources also say the girl was shot in the head.

There is no word on a motive or suspect in the shooting.

It was the second shooting of a child within a span of a couple of hours. A juvenile was one of two shot in a Church Hill shooting Monday evening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

