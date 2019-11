× Crime Insider: ‘multiple people’ injured in Church Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — At least two people were seen being loaded into an ambulance following a shooting in Church Hill Monday evening, according to Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Police responded to the 900 block of N. 31st Street for reports of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m.

At least two victims were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.