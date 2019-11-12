× Ex-Chesterfield Schools teacher charged with failing to report suspected child abuse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A former Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) employee has been arrested and charged with failing to report suspected child abuse/neglect.

Sandra M. Thomas, 60, is the second woman to be charged in relation to the incident, along with a current CCPS employee.

“On July 16, police were advised by the principal of Clover Hill High School about a student who reported inappropriate text messaging,” according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Police say during their investigation it was discovered that Thomas, in her former capacity as director of a camp hosted by the school failed to make the “appropriate mandated notifications” about that incident that occurred on or about June 21, 2019.

No additional details have been released regarding the incident.

Thomas, of Moneta, Va., was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 7, and released on a summons for violating Virginia Code Section § 63.2-1509.

Thomas, a former Chesterfield County Public Schools teacher, is the second person arrested for a mandated reporting violation in relation to the incident. Earlier this month, Rachel Snyder, who was paid clinician at the camp and a current CCPS employee, was arrested.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.