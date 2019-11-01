Chesterfield Schools employee charged with failing to report suspected child abuse

Body found in burning Richmond warehouse
Posted 4:19 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, November 1, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County Public Schools employee has been arrested and charged with failing to report suspected child abuse/neglect.

“On July 16, police were advised by the principal of Clover Hill High School about a student who reported inappropriate text messaging,” according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Police say during their investigation it was discovered that Rachel Snyder, in her former capacity as a paid clinician at a camp hosted by the school, failed to make the appropriate mandated notifications about that incident that occurred on or around June 20, 2019.

No additional details have been released regarding the incident.

Snyder, 38, was arrested Friday and released on a summons for violating §Virginia Code Section 63.2-1509.

Snyder is a current Chesterfield County Public Schools employee, according to police. CBS 6 has reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools for comment.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

