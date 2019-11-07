Henrico Schools committee narrows redistricting plans ahead of public meeting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – After considering six draft options, the Henrico Schools Redistricting Committee has narrowed options for redistricting down to two plans — and they want to know what you think about them.

The school division is examining and redrawing elementary, middle and high school attendance zones which may be phased in for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

Henrico County Public Schools will hold two public information sessions on the plans, on Thursday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 13.

Interactive maps show the difference between plan A and plan B.

School leaders say they chose the two plans because they best satisfied the aims of redistricting which include:

“To efficiently use available space and plan for growth; to account for the addition to Holladay Elementary School and the increased capacity of the new J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools, opening in 2021; and to reduce concentrations of poverty, while balancing that goal with a neighborhood school concept.”

For example, students at Sandston Elementary School and Seven Pines Elementary School would be impacted depending on which plan is selected.

But neither of the drafts have been finalized yet.

School leaders say students entering grades 5, 8, 11 and 12 in the year a new boundary takes effect would be “grandfathered” and able to finish at their current school, provided they have transportation.

The first meeting will be held Thursday evening at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will also be an identical meeting on November 13 at Mills Godwin High School, 2101 Pump Road, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The School Board is not expected to vote on a plan until May 2020.