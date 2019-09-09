× New redistricting plan could impact numerous Henrico schools, neighborhoods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools will begin a comprehensive redistricting process that “has the potential, at least, to impact every school we have in the county,” according to Henrico County Public Schools Communications Director Andy Jenks.

The first of two information meetings about the school redistricting will be Monday from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center auditorium and an identical session will be held on September 11 at Glen Allen High School.

Jenks told CBS 6 that redistricting maps and options won’t be made public until November.

“It doesn’t mean it will [impact every school]. It’s got to go through the process and that will take several more months,” Jenks explained.

A Redistricting Committee comprised of parents, community members and school leaders were finalized in August.

Jenks said the school system singled out four goals of the redistricting process:

Efficiently using all available space and planning for future county growth.

Determining attendance boundaries for the expanded Holladay Elementary School (7300 Galaxie Road), which will double in size when an addition opens for the 2021-22 school year.

Accounting for the increased building capacity available when replacements for Highland Springs (15 S. Oak Ave.) and J. R. Tucker (2910 Parham Rd.) high schools open on their current sites for the 2021-22 school year.

Reducing concentrations of poverty while balancing a community or neighborhood school concept.

The Henrico School Board is scheduled to approve the redistricting options for the 2021-22 school year on May 28, 2020.

Michelle Cottrill has seen a population boom in her neighborhood after moving across the street from Holladay Elementary about 30 years ago.

“It’s overwhelming how many children there are in the neighborhood,” Cottrill explained. “When I first moved we were the only children on the street.”

She said her Hermitage High School teen who lives with cerebral palsy has relied on stability during his school years.

“He’s very dependent on that routing and structure,” Cottrill stated. “[School is] one of the biggest stabilities in his life and if that changes then it will take a lot from him and his learning and his future.”

Henrico County Public Schools Redistricting Process Timeline:

Sept. 12, 2019 (Thursday): Afternoon (check BoardDocs for time), possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Sept. 23, 2019 (Monday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elementary Committee meeting, Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.

Sept. 25, 2019 (Wednesday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Secondary Committee meeting, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Sept. 26, 2019 (Thursday): Work session (afternoon; check BoardDocs for time), monthly meeting (6:30 p.m.); Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session or monthly meeting (monthly meetings include public comment period.) New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Oct. 7, 2019 (Monday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elementary Committee meeting, Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.

Oct. 9, 2019 (Wednesday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Secondary Committee meeting, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Oct. 10, 2019 (Thursday): Afternoon (check BoardDocs for time), Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session; New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Oct. 21, 2019 (Monday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elementary Committee meeting, Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.

Oct. 23, 2019 (Wednesday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Secondary Committee meeting, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Oct. 24, 2019 (Thursday): Work session (afternoon; check BoardDocs for time), monthly meeting (6:30 p.m.); Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session or monthly meeting (monthly meetings include public comment period.) New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Nov. 7, 2019 (Thursday): Public information session and gallery walk, presentation (6:30 p.m.) gallery walk (7 p.m.), L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Va.

Nov. 13, 2019 (Wednesday): Public information session and gallery walk, presentation (6:30 p.m.), gallery walk (7 p.m.), Mills Godwin High School, 2101 Pump Road, Henrico, Va.

Nov. 14, 2019 (Thursday): Work session (afternoon; check BoardDocs for time), monthly meeting (6:30 p.m.); Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session or monthly meeting (monthly meetings include public comment period.) New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Dec. 4, 2019 (Wednesday; snow date Dec. 5, 2019): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elementary Committee meeting, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Dec. 9, 2019 (Monday; Snow date: Dec.10, 2019): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Secondary Committee meeting, Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.

Dec. 12, 2019 (Thursday): Work session (afternoon; check BoardDocs for time), monthly meeting (6:30 p.m.); Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session or monthly meeting (monthly meetings include public comment period.) New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Jan. 7, 2020 (Tuesday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elementary Committee meeting, Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.

Jan. 8, 2020 (Wednesday; snow date Jan. 15, 2020): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Secondary Committee meeting, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Jan. 16, 2020 (Thursday): Report to School Board at work session, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

Feb. 4, 2020 (Tuesday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elementary Committee meeting, Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.

Feb. 5, 2020 (Wednesday; snow date Feb. 10, 2020): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Secondary Committee meeting, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

February 13, 2020 (Thursday): TBD, Report to School Board at work session, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

March 4, 2020 (Wednesday): Public information session and gallery walk, presentation (6:30 p.m.), gallery walk (7 p.m.), L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Va.

March 5, 2020 (Thursday): Public information session and gallery walk, presentation (6:30 p.m.), gallery walk (7 p.m.), Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va.

March 12, 2020 (Thursday): TBD, Report to School Board at work session, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

April 1, 2020 (Wednesday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elementary Committee meeting, Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.

April 2, 2020 (Thursday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Secondary Committee meeting, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

April 15, 2020 (Wednesday): 5:30-8:30 p.m., Full Committee meeting, Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Ave., Henrico, Va.

April 23, 2020 (Thursday): TBD, presentation to the School Board, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

May 11, 2020 (Monday): TBD, public hearing or public input session (pending approval), Glen Allen High School, 10700 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, Va.

May 14, 2020 (Thursday): TBD, public hearing or public input session (pending approval), New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.

May 28, 2020 (Thursday): School Board vote