× Deputies identify 2 killed in head-on collision in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have identified the two people who were killed after a pickup truck collided head-on with a vehicle in Hanover County Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:12 p.m., the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Patrick Henry Road, east of Tower Road.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup travelling west, crossed the solid lines and collided head on with a sedan travelling east.

The driver and front passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Tonna Jean McKinney of Bumpass. The passenger has been identified as 20-year-old Shena Marie McKinney of Bumpass.

Two additional occupants of the sedan and the driver of the truck were transported to area hospitals.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

If anyone witnessed the incident to please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.