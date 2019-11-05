2 killed in head-on collision in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in Hanover Tuesday after a pickup truck collided head-on with their vehicle.

Shortly after 2 p.m, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Patrick Henry Road in Hanover, east of Tower Road.

Police say that a pickup truck traveling West crossed the solid lines and collided head-on with a sedan traveling East.

The driver and front passenger of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two additional occupants of the sedan and the driver of the truck were transported to area hospitals.

If anyone witnessed the incident to please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140