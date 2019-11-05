Republican Siobhan Dunnavant wins tight race for State Senate District 12

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Incumbent Siobhan Dunnavant (R) has defeated Democratic Challenger Debra Rodman to win the race for State Senate District 12.

Dunnavant was elected to the State Senate in 2015 and works as a private practice OB-GYN. Over the last four years, she has passed 55 pieces of legislation — including 26 on health care.

Despite retaining her Senate seat, Republicans were unable to maintain control of the Virginia Senate or House of Delegates. For the first time in nearly 25 years, Democrats will hold the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly.

During her time in the Senate, Dunnavant sponsored bills that allow board-certified doctors to prescribe THC-A oils to patients in need, tighten policy guidelines for prescribing opioids, and extending the grace period for teacher licensure reciprocity.

State Senate District 12 covers western Henrico County and Hanover County.