Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Siobhan Dunnavant, a Republican running for reelection to Senate District 12, stopped by the CBS-6 studio Friday to talk about her campaign.

Dunnavant said the election is about priorities and effectiveness. She has passed 55 pieces of legislation during her four-year term, on healthcare, education, workforce and the economy. She pointed out 13 were “co-patroned” by Democrats, and then signed by Democratic governors.