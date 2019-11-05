Democrat Ghazala Hashmi upsets Sturtevant for State Senate District 10

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Democratic challenger Ghazala Hashmi has upset incumbent Glen Sturtevant (R) to win the race for State Senate District 10.

Hashmi’s victory over Sturtevant is a huge win for Democrats in their attempt to take control over the State Senate. Going into Tuesday, Republicans held a 20-19 margin with every seat up for grabs.

With the win, Hashmi is the first Muslim-American the first Muslim-American woman to serve in the Virginia State Senate.

Hashmi has spent the last 25 years as an educator in Virginia’s college and university system. She now serves at Reynolds Community College as the Founding Director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL).

Her family moved to America as a child and she moved to Richmond in 1991.

Hashmi says she chose to run for State Senate District 10 because marginalized communities are “unheard, unseen, and unrepresented,” something she wanted to change. She lists several democratic priorities, like preventing gun violence and climate change, among her top issues.

State Senate District 10 includes portions of Chesterfield County and the City of Richmond plus all of Powhatan County.