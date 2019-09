Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Wednesday, Ghazala Hashmi, a Democratic challenger running in Senate District 10, which runs roughly from the center of Richmond west through Chesterfield to Powhatan, stopped by the studio.

Hashmi has been a long-time college educator, spending nearly two decades at Reynolds Community College, where she was the Founding Director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, so she says expanding education opportunities is a focus of her campaign.