House Speaker Kirk Cox wins pivotal race for House District 66

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Incumbent Kirk Cox (R) has defeated Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman and Independent Linnard Harris in the pivotal race for House District 66, according to a projection by the New York Times.

Cox claimed victory over Bynum-Coleman at his campaign party in Colonial Heights Tuesday night.

Cox, who was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the House of Delegates in 2018, has represented the district for nearly three decades, but after federal courts ruled Virginia’s 2011 House of Delegates map was racially gerrymandered in parts, court-drawn maps have made the district competitive.

Cox’s victory is a huge win for Republicans as they look to keep control of the House of Delegates.

Going into Tuesday, Republicans held a 51-48 margin in the House of Delegates with every seat up for grabs.

The former public-school teacher and baseball coach lists creating jobs, helping veterans, reducing unnecessary government spending and increasing access and affordability to higher education as his top priorities.

House District 66 includes the city of Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County.

With a little more than 80% in, @SpeakerCox and supporters are declaring a win in #HD66 over @sheilaforva. Praises grassroots volunteers for help during “difficult election.” Shouts out his “new district” after court ordered redistricting. @CBS6 #VAelections pic.twitter.com/tdNxvAkY2Y — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) November 6, 2019