House Speaker Kirk Cox says his re-election would be good for Virginia business

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- We have invited candidates running for Virginia Senate and House districts that represent the Richmond area to appear on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox (R - House 66th District) said he thought this election was about getting results for the people of his district which includes Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, and a portion of Richmond.

He touted Republican-led efforts to led to Virginia being named the best state to do business.

Cox was represented the 66th House District for three decades.

Cox is running against Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman and Independent Linnard Harris.