Democrat Rodney Willett wins House District 73

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Democrat Rodney Willett has defeated Republican Mary Margaret Kastleberg to win the race for House District 73, according to a projection by the New York Times.

Willett’s victory over Kastleberg is a big win for Democrats who will now hold the majority in both the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Willett is an attorney and a business professional. Willett says his priorities are to leverage work in public-private partnerships to help lower prescription drug prices and help pass universal background checks for firearm sales.

House District 73 remains blue with Willett’s win. Republicans controlled the seat for decades until Democrat Debra Rodman won the seat in 2017. Rodman decided to run for State Senate, leaving Willett and Kastleberg vying for the seat.

The 73rd House District covers western, northern Henrico, and a small portion of Richmond.

Going into Tuesday, Republicans held a 51-48 margin in the House of Delegates with every seat up for grabs.