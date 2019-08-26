Man killed fetching dog

Candidate Rodney Willett believes Democrats and Republicans can work together in Virginia

Posted 3:50 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, August 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- This year's election will see every seat in the Virginia General Assembly up for grabs and once again Virginia will be a battleground. We have invited the candidates from the senate and house districts that represent the Richmond Metro to come on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns. Rodney Willett is a Democrat running in House District 73.

Willett spoke first about what he sees as common ground between Democrats and Republicans in the nearly evenly divided House of Delegates.

Willett's opponent is Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg.

