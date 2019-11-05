× 24-year-old woman found dead in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman found dead in a Chesterfield neighborhood was identified by police as 24-year-old Helana M. Swigert.

Swigert, who had no permanent address, was found the morning of Tuesday, August 27 in the Kingsland Glen subdivision.

One of the men who found Swigert’s body told CBS 6 it had been badly burned.

Police have not yet released the woman’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.