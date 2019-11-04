How the Chesterfield registrar is correcting last year’s election day issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va., -- A county mired in Election Day issues last year is prepared for a large voter turnout on Tuesday, according to the Chesterfield registrar.

In 2018, some Chesterfield voters saw long lines while others were given wrong ballots.

Drivers spun tires in makeshift mud parking lots outside Mount Hermon Baptist on Genito Road.

“The parking was pits! People were getting stuck. People were parking on the edge of Genito road which is very dangerous,” Vickie Robben told CBS 6 last year.

Longtime Chesterfield resident Kitty Snow said she saw individuals park a quarter-of-a-mile from their polling place.

Constance Tyler, the county registrar, said the problems were caused by a "perfect storm" of rain showers and an influx of voters.

She took note of the issues and implemented changes to the polling precincts within months.

"There was a huge turnout that some of the polling places just couldn’t accommodate it," Tyler explained. "We've split those polling places in January, so we wont have that again."

Iron Bridge, Genito, Southside, Winfrees Store or Skinquarter precincts were "split in order to alleviate overcrowding and make the voting experience more efficient."

Tyler also increased staffing and additional resources across her 80 polling locations for Tuesday.

"The county invested in more equipment, so we have additional poll books and scanners. That should cut down on the wait time a lot," she said.

Tyler warned voters who arrive at 6 a.m. to expect a short wait and be patient.

"It’s supposed to be beautiful weather and I'm looking forward to a fantastic day. Everything is going to go as smoothly as possible," she stated.

Curbside voting is also available at each of Chesterfield's polling sites.

Additionally, some polling locations have changed:

Ettrick Elementary School, you will now vote at the Multi-Purpose Center at Virginia State University, 20809 2nd Avenue - Precinct 301-Ettrick.

Bon Air Community House, you will now vote at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2040 McRae Road - Precinct 505-Bon Air.

Southside Baptist Church, the church is now named the Transformation Church, 6000 Iron Bridge Road - Precinct 213-Southside.

United Methodist Church, you will now vote at Five Forks Village Clubhouse, 8301 Five Forks Lane - Precinct 210-Five Forks.

Reams Road Elementary School, you will now vote at North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road - Precinct 408-Reams.

Crestwood Elementary School, you will now vote at Bon Air Elementary School, 8701 Polk Street - Precinct 502-Crestwood.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Before you head out to the polls, check your precinct at the Virginia Department of Elections website.