Chesterfield voters want more polling places as population continues to boom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — In between the trees, on any given afternoon in Mosley, houses are being built, and families are moving in faster than people can count.

“We moved in this place about a year ago and there were 800 houses and the projection was over 3,000 and now we are sitting at about 1,400 homes,” said Chesterfield realtor Robi Ahluwalia.

For him, Chesterfield’s booming population is a good problem to have.

“Absolutely, we have people from all walks of life. NFL players, local business owners, and people with other great jobs, everybody is being pulled to this area,” Ahluwalia continued.

But when it comes to voters’ experiences at the polls Tuesday, that is a different story.

“The parking was pits! People were getting stuck. People were parking on the edge of Genito road which is very dangerous,” explained Vickie Robben who has lived in the area for more than 30 years.

People who have voted at Mount Hermon Baptist on Genito Road for decades say they have never seen such long lines and parking problems.

“They were parked all down the road. They were parked all the way to my house and I live a quarter of a mile down the road,” Kitty Snow, a longtime Chesterfield resident, exclaimed.

Voters tell CBS 6 that the numbers do not add up.

They say the population is multiplying fast in Chesterfield and more polling places are needed in order to accommodate everyone.

“We pull from a larger area now, we pull from Magnolia Green, Summer Lake, and this community here,” said Robben.

The State Board of Elections says it’s up to local election offices to determine where they see it best to put polling places. CBS 6 reached out to the Chesterfield registrar to find out what goes into their decision-making process and what it would take to have more polling places opened. We are waiting to hear back.

