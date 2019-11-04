Henrico man sentenced to 100 days in jail for driving onto Capitol Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Henrico man has been sentenced to 100 days in jail after he sped past security guards and drove onto Capitol Square in downtown Richmond

John F. Landers was convicted and sentenced on October 22 as part of a plea agreement.

Landers, alone in a 2001 gray Honda Accord, sped past a security guard and drove toward the Governor's Mansion, past the manned Capitol Police guardhouse on North Drive, and ignored an officer's directions to stop. He then traveled around the side of the Capitol and drove toward the South Portico where he parked in front of the Capitol steps.

Landers was originally charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer. He was convicted of misdemeanor attempted assault and battery and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

He was also convicted of misdemeanor failure to appear, resulting in an additional 30 days behind bars. A charge of driving while intoxicated was reduced to reckless driving, resulted in another 10 days of incarceration.

Landers was sentenced to a total of 100 days in jail and ordered to pay fines and court costs of more than $1,200.