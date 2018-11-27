Driver speeds past security at Virginia State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver was taken into custody following a bizarre situation outside the Virginia State Capitol.

The driver, according to Capitol Police, drove his car into Capitol Square in downtown Richmond near the George Washington statue at about 3 p.m.

The driver sped past the security guard and drove toward the Governor’s Mansion. He then traveled around the side of Capitol and drove toward the South Portico where he parked in front of the Capitol steps.

South Portico of state capitol, and yes that is a random car.@VaCapitolPolice say the driver zoomed over here, got out, and ran down Bank St.

He was arrested there.

I’m charges are “definitely” pending. @CBS6 #VaPol pic.twitter.com/3mfBuiKk6g — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) November 27, 2018

He got out of the car and ran down the steps in the direction of Bank Street.

Capitol Police quickly took the driver into custody.

K9 units brought in to help investigate the situation found no traces of drugs, nor explosives on the car.

