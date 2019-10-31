Police hope blue van, pit bull lead them to person of interest in Richmond homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are renewing their call for help in locating the person of interest in a Church Hill murder earlier this month.

On Monday, October 21, officers were called to the 1500 block of North 22nd Street for the report of a person shot at around 4:23 p.m.

Officers arrived and found Tahad K. Bailey, 26, of the 2200 block of National Street in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a blue-colored conversion van that the person of interest was driving at the time of the incident.

The blue van features a raised-roof and panoramic windows.

Police say they believe the person of interest, described as a black male, may also be in possession of a dog that was spotted at the scene - a blue pit bull.

“We’re hoping this unique combination of the man, the van and the dog will be memorable to someone," said Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.