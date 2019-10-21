× Man shot, killed in daylight in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Richmond ‘s East End.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 1500 block of North 21st Street for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.