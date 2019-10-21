Missing Teen Alert

Man shot, killed in daylight in Richmond’s East End

Posted 10:33 pm, October 21, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Richmond ‘s East End.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 1500 block of North 21st Street for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.