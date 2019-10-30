AMBER Alert Update: Isabel Hicks, 14, is safe; alleged abductor in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Isabel Hicks, the 14-year-old Louisa County girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, and her alleged abductor Bruce Lynch were found Wednesday night.

The pair was stopped in a vehicle in Caroline County, Burkett reported.

Neither the teenage girl, nor the 33-year-old man were injured during the traffic stop.

"The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is happy to report that the vehicle with Isabel Hicks and Bruce Lynch was located and stopped in Caroline County after a pursuit," Louisa County Sheriff's

Detective Chuck Love said. "Bruce Lynch was taken into custody and Isabel Hicks was located and appears unharmed."

Hicks and Lynch, who was described as Hicks' mother's ex-boyfriend, left Hicks' Louisa home more than a week ago. It was believed Hicks left willingly with the older man.

An AMBER Alert was issued four days, Friday, October 25, when police said they learned Lynch had a gun and had "recent suicidal ideations."

The pair was spotted together late Monday night when they approached Lynch's mom's home in Montpelier and knocked on the door.

When Lisa Harper answered and told them they were wanted, the man and girl ran into the woods.

Earlier Wednesday, law enforcement indicated they were changing their search tactics.

“We have been receiving multiple calls about additional places of interest and our resources will be redeployed today to thoroughly investigate each of those," Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Det. Chuck Love said Wednesday afternoon.

It was initially unclear what tip, if any, lead police to make the Wednesday night traffic stop.

