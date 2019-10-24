× Doug Wilder to address student’s kissing claim

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Governor and Richmond Mayor Doug Wilder will address a VCU student’s claims that he kissed her without her consent after a night out .

Wilder, 88, has previously said he did not accept responsibility for any non-consensual sexual contact with the student, who was 20 years old at the time.

The more than 10-month Title IX investigation, of which I was the subject, has concluded. I would like to share the findings with you, as well as other matters concerning the Wilder School this morning at 10:30am. — L. Douglas Wilder (@GovernorWilder) October 24, 2019

Sydney Black, now 22, accused Wilder of making inappropriate advances toward her while she worked for the former politician and educator at the VCU government school that bears his name.

Previous reporting indicated Black alleged Wilder took her to dinner, bought her drinks, and brought her back to his Richmond condo to celebrate her 20th birthday in 2017. It was at the condo, that Black said Wilder kissed her.

She reported the alleged incident to VCU officials in December 2018, months after she withdrew from the university. She later re-enrolled in January 2019.

A police report was filed on January 3, 2019, for a February 16, 2017, simple assault.

Sources later told WTVR CBS 6 an independent investigation cleared Wilder of the “sexual exploitation, sex- or gender-based discrimination, and retaliation,” Black levied.

This is a developing story.