VCU student accuses Doug Wilder of sexual harassment

RICHMOND, Va. -- A VCU student has filed a complaint with the university alleging former Virginia Governor, Richmond Mayor, and VCU adjunct professor L. Douglas Wilder made inappropriate advances toward her, the Washington Post reported. CBS 6 News is working to confirm elements in the Post's report.

Sydney Black, now 22, alleged Wilder took her to dinner, bought her drinks, and brought her back to his Richmond condo to celebrate her 20th birthday in 2017, the Post reported. It was at the condo, the report continued, that Black alleges the now 88-year-old internationally-known politician kissed her.

Black was working at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs as an hourly employee at the time of the alleged incident, the Post reported.

Black reported in the alleged incident to VCU in December 2018, months after she withdrew from the university, the report continued. She later re-enrolled in January 2019.

"VCU seeks to protect the privacy of students and employees, in accordance with state and federal law," VCU spokesman Mike Porter responded to the Washington Post's questions about the alleged incident. "Likewise, VCU does not disclose information about university investigations including whether or not an investigation is underway."

Wilder has not responded to numerous requests for comment, the Post reported.

Black told VCU she waited more than a year to report Wilder because she was "afraid of the power this individual possessed over my career and education."

The Post reported Richmond Police were notified to investigate Black's claims.

"A report was filed," Richmond Police Detective Eric Livengood told the Washington Post. "I am lead investigator for it. The report and anything included in it, I won’t be able to disclose."

Wilder was elected Governor of Virginia in 1989, becoming the first African-American to be elected governor in the United States. In 2004, voters elected Wilder the Mayor of Richmond. A position he held for one term.

This is a developing story.

Click here to read the full Washington Post report.