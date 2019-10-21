Babysitter charged with homicide in death of Chesterfield 7-month-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Online court records confirm that a grand jury has indicted Lirio Godinez Gonzalez, charging her with felony homicide in the death of a seven-month-old infant.

Previously, the 33-year-old had been charged with second-degree murder.

Ashley Michelle Bonilla Rodriguez was hospitalized with severe head trauma at Chippenham Hospital after a reported fall on December 27, 2018. She died three days later.

The medical examiner ruled the infant’s death as a homicide after it was determined the baby suffered skull fractures and internal bleeding from blunt force trauma. The commonwealth says she was hit in multiple parts of her head.

Godinez-Gonzalez is also charged with felony child neglect.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez is in the country illegally.

She is due back in court in mid-June.