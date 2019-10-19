Hundreds walk to stop suicide at the ‘Out of the Darkness’ community walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of people from all over Central Virginia gathered at Henrico’s Deep Run Park with the same mission -- to stop suicide. They participated in the annual “Out of the Darkness” community walk.

Virginia’s suicide rates have been on the rise since 2012, according to the latest statistics from America’s Health Rankings.

Richmond is one of more than 550 locations nationwide that held a “Out of the Darkness” community walk this year. The walks raised over $21 million nationwide last year.

CBS 6 photojournalist Janelle Pierangelino spoke to a few walkers, who shared their stories with her.