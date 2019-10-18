Man, 72, indicted for driving hundreds miles to have sex with kids in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 72-year-old Tennessee man has been indicted for a sex crime against after child after police said he drove to Henrico County to perform sex acts on two children. Thomas Austin Monti was indicted Friday on a felony count of aggravated sexual abuse.

Monti, a former school administrator in Tennessee, was arrested after driving more than 600 miles for an arranged meeting with a woman who he thought was giving him access to two children.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 revealed Monti was communicating with an undercover FBI agent in Richmond through a website known for members interested in alternative forms of friendships and sexual relationships.

The agent made up a profile, claiming to be a 42-year-old woman and included a list of interests that could draw the attention of someone with a sexual interest in children.

The criminal complaint revealed the undercover agent pretended to be an aunt with access to her two nieces ages six and ten year old. They exchanged messages for weeks in which Monti expressed interest in performing sexual acts on the two girls, while the aunt watched.

The complaint went on to state that between September 25 and October 1, Monti said several times that he would drive from his home in Tennessee to Richmond, to meet with them all on October 3.

The complaint also claimed Monti left his home on Oct. 3 around 4 a.m. in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and arrived at the Chili’s restaurant on Brook Road in Glen Allen around 2 p.m. where he thought he was going to meet the aunt and kids. Instead, federal agents were waiting to take him into custody.

During a court hearing last week, prosecutors revealed that Monti had faced a child molestation charge in the past.

The 72-year-old has an arraignment set for October 29.