Richmond drivers among the worst in America, new study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you constantly frustrated with the drivers you share the streets with? Well, there is good reason, according to a new study conducted by QuoteWizard.

The insurance comparison website says Richmond drivers were found to be some of the worst in the country with a ranking of 10th-worst overall, according to their latest data report.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from millions of insurance reports and evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality -- accidents, speeding tickets, d-u-i's and citations like running a red light.

Richmond wasn’t the only Virginia city to crack the top 10. Virginia Beach was ranked 3 rd on the list. Washington DC also made the list as the 24th worst overall.

QuoteWizard analysts say statewide, Virginia is improving its rankings in their best and worst driving states study, but the Richmond and the City of Virginia Beach is trending in the opposite direction.

Eariler this year, QuoteWizard ranked Virginia as the 14th worst states for drivers.

The top 10 worst driving cities in America, according to the study, are as listed:

1 Portland, OR 2 Boise, ID 3 Virginia Beach, VA 4 Columbus, OH 5 Sacramento, CA 6 Salt Lake City, UT 7 Cleveland, OH 8 Denver, CO 9 San Francisco, CA 10 Richmond, VA

To more about this study, click here.