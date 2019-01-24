× Virginia drivers ranked among worse drivers in the country, study says

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia drivers are among the worse drivers in the country, according to a new study.

Are you constantly frustrated with the drivers you share the streets with? Well, according to QuoteWizard there is good reason.

The insurance comparison website ranked Virginians as the 14th worst states for drivers.

Researchers say they examined millions of data points on America’s drivers who used its services and linearly extrapolated it to Federal Highway Administration fatality data.

To quantify overall driver standards for comparison, QuoteWizard then weighted various incident counts for each state with its frequency. The final rankings are a sum of weighted means which is calculated from total accidents, speeding tickets, DUI, citations, and fatalities.

So, just how bad are Virginia drivers? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask.

In another study released this week, researchers say Virginia is among the best states to drive in.

Researchers at WalletHub ranked Virginia as the 15th best state to drive in based on 30 measurements across four categories:

Cost of Ownership & Maintenance

Traffic & Infrastructure

Safety

Access to Vehicles & Maintenance

Virginia ranked ninth in the cost of ownership and maintenance, 40th in traffic and infrastructure, 29th in safety, and 15th in access to vehicles and maintenance.