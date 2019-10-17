Morgan Harrington remembered a decade after she was abducted and murdered in Charlotesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Thursday marks 10 years since college student Morgan Harrington was abducted and murdered after leaving a concert in Charlottesville in October 2009.

The Virginia Tech student disappeared outside John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville while attending a Metallica concert.

The case of her murder stumped investigators for years, until DNA evidence from a second murder, the Hannah Graham case, led investigators to Jesse Matthew in 2014.

Matthews is now serving a life sentence for killing both women

Today in Charlottesville, Morgan's parents put a 10-foot banner on the Copley Bridge where she was last seen alive. It's a timeline with pictures to illustrate Morgan's life and legacy, given to them by one of Morgan's professors at Virginia Tech as well as one of her classmates.

The organization created in her honor, Save The Next Girl, also created 10 year anniversary t-shirts.

Jane Lillian Vance, one of Morgan’s professors at Virginia Tech and also the Vice President of Save The Next Girl,

"On the campus of Virginia Tech toda, Morgan’s university and the flagship chapter of our so-far 99 chapters of Help Save the Next Girl, chapter members are taking shifts at a table near Lavery Hall, on Turner Street, to honor Morgan on this day," Vance said.

“Write one thing your will do you help save the next girl,” their table asks.

Morgan's parents Dan and Gil also took time to stop by Heather Heyer’s memorial off the Downtown Mall to tie a ribbon in honor of her murder during the Bro-Nazi rally in Charlottesville when James Alex Fields Drive his car into a crowd

Leaving Morgan’s trophies and other mementos are the Copley Bridge Memorial, Gil said that they want to build a positive legacy.

“Remembering Morgan on the bridge in Charlottesville, the last place she was seen alive ten years ago today, is like making a sand mandala. The specific ingredients will scatter. But the act of building a positive legacy for The Next Girl is sacred.”