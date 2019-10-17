Man arrested for armed robbery weeks after being released from jail

Congressman Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Posted 11:46 am, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, October 17, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. – Less than one month after being released from jail on theft charges, a man has been arrested again, this time accused of armed robbery in Petersburg.

On Wednesday at approximately 11:12 p.m., police responded to the Liberty Cash Mart in the 100 block of E. Washington for an armed robbery.

Surveillance video showed a white male, who police identified as Ernest Carl Hollands, enter the store and use a knife to rob the business.

Hollands was arrested without incident at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Police say they quickly identified Hollands because he was previously arrested March 14, 2019, for a string of larcenies in the city. He was accused of grabbing money from cash registers at Sav-A-Lot (March 11), Walgreens (March 12), and Dollar General (March 13) stores in Petersburg.

In fact, he was just released from jail on September 28th.

Hollands is being held without bond.

