× Man arrested at Petersburg deli; charged with multiple thefts

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police credited an “alert viewer” for helping them catch a man wanted for multiple thefts.

Police were on the lookout for the man accused of grabbing cash from registers at Sav-A-Lot (March 11), Walgreens (March 12), and Dollar General (March 13) stores in Petersburg.

The viewer spotted the suspect and called police.

“Detectives of the Major Crimes Unit and Patrol Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. A traffic stop was made on the vehicle in the 800 block of W. Washington Street, parking lot of the American Choice Deli,” a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. “The driver, identified as Ernest Carl Hollands was taken into custody without incident.”

Hollands was charged with the larcenies and held without bond.

If you have any information in reference to these 3 larcenies, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the larcenies, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.