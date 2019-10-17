How the Tri-Cities Landfill shutdown could affect residents financially

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- One day after the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) shut down the Tri Cities Landfill, Petersburg leaders are speaking out about the potential financial impact for the city.

Nearly a year after a lawsuit was filed against Container First Services (CFS), the DEQ notified CFS that they have revoked their Solid Waste Facility Permit to operate the Tri-City Regional Disposal and Recycling facility.

"This represents a quarter million, over $250,000 in revenues that the city receives from operating, that will go away," said Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides.

What won't go away, for the time being, is trash and recycling collection.

"We can assure our residents we are under a contract and that contract will continue with residential trash pickup," assured Ferrell-Benavides.

One casualty to the shut down will be the city’s ability to pick up bulk trash and take it to the landfill. This also means home and business owners in Petersburg can no longer drop off bulk items for free.

City leaders are also concerned fees could rise if the current company shuts down.

"If this results in an RFP (request for proposal) and a bid with some other vendors, the cost may increase to the Citizens," Ferrell-Benavides said.

Container First Services currently picks up trash for Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell. The contract though is through Central Virginia Waste Management.

If CFS could no longer collect trash, Waste Management would secure another vendor on an emergency basis and then it would go out for bid.