FBI offering $5,000 reward for help capturing Chesterfield bank robber

Posted 4:54 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45PM, October 17, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a Chesterfield County bank robbery suspect.

The FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task is investigating the September 14 armed robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank located in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Just after 10 a.m. officers were called to the bank for a report of a robbery. Police said the man walked up to a teller, pulled out a black handgun and demanded money.

After the teller complied, the suspect ran off after receiving an undisclosed known amount of cash, officials said.

The suspect is described as a black male, 50-60 years of age, average build, approximately 5’10” to 6’1” and 200 pounds.

During the bank robbery, he wore a light blue Oxford-style shirt, a black ball cap, dark pants with a stripe, sunglasses, and a black/blue bandana covered part of his face, according to police.

Investigators encourage those with information to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via TIPS.FBI.GOV.

