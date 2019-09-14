Chesterfield police seeking Wells Fargo robber

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — Just after 10:00am on Saturday morning, a suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded money at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike. He ran off after receiving an unknown amount of cash. He is described as a black man in his late 40’s to early 50’s. Police describe him as being 6’1″ with an average built. His mouth was covered with a scarf and he was wearing a baseball cap, black jogggers and a light blue long sleeve dress shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

