A-List Weekend Events: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk & More
RICHMOND, Va.– Several events line-up for the weekend:
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Country Club of Virginia
Through Sunday
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Sunday, Oct. 20, Check-In 12pm, Walk 1:30pm
The Innsbrook Pavilion
4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen
https://wtvr.com/2019/09/29/2019-making-strides-against-breast-cancer-of-richmond/?fbclid=IwAR3nM_GBsmZys2b6TXzNkIa2Ieh2DPDs10r05qhvsnYCC4Mn6dxLGEMmIyA
Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival
Saturday, Oct. 19, 12 – 6pm
Arthur Ashe Boulevard
Free
Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklore Festival
Saturday, Oct. 19, 11am – 4 pm
Prince George Regional Heritage Center
6406 Courthouse Road, Prince George
Free
Library of Virginia Literary Awards
ARts Meets Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award
Friday, Oct. 18, 6 – 9pm – Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Saturday, Oct. & 19 – Library of Virginia
Goblins & Gourds at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Sunday, Oct. 20, 10am – 3pm
Children’s Garden
Activities free with garden admission
Details lewisginter.org
Virginia Union University Homecoming Activities
Through Sunday
Breakfast, tailgating, Football Game, Masquerade Party
Brunch, Worship Service & More
Rhythm On The River
Richmond Public Library Main Branch
Library Park, 2nd & East Main Street
Saturday, Oct. 19, 1 – 4pm
Spooktacular Fall Festival John Tyler Community College
Midlothian Campus, 800 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian
Friday, Oct. 18, 5 – 8pm
Richmond Symphony Listings
Oct. 17, 6:30pm
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Oct. 20, 3pm
Randolph-Macon College, Blackwell Auditorium
Oct. 26, 8pm
Dominion Energy for the Performing Arts, Carpenter Theatre
Henrico County Community Day
Saturday, Oct. 19, 10am – 2pm
Henrico High School
Shuttle provided, park at Richmond Raceway, Lot H, Gate 12
Questions & info: rec-events@henrico.us
Creative in Residence program with Nastassja Swift
Children Museum of Richmond
Saturday, October 19, downtown location 10 am to noon
The program concludes November 16
Virginia State University Homecoming Weekend
Friday, October 18
7:00 p.m., Jazz on the Hill Virginia Hall, Front Lawn ($85 VIP Ticket, $75 Individual)
8:00 p.m., Funny As Ish Comedy Tour, Multipurpose Center
Saturday, October 19
9 a.m. Homecoming Parade, Downtown Petersburg
11:30 a.m. President’s Tailgate, Virginia Hall, Front Lawn (Free, but registration is required; one guest maximum.
2 p.m. Football Game, Rogers Stadium
For a complete list of homecoming activities and events visit http://www.vsu.edu/advancement/alumni-relations/homecoming-weekend.php and
https://www.homecoming.vsu.edu/
A Night of Comedy & Red Carpet Movie Premiere
With Celebrity Comedian Tony Rock & “Black & White” movie
Monday, Oct. 6 – 10pm
Bow-Tie Movieland, 1301 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
A Vanished Dream Wartime Story of My Japanese Grandfather
Hosted by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture
Thursday, October 24, at 6:30 PM – 8 PM
Thursday, October 24, at 6:30 PM – 8 PM
428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220