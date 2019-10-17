× A-List Weekend Events: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk & More

RICHMOND, Va.– Several events line-up for the weekend:

Dominion Energy Charity Classic Country Club of Virginia Through Sunday https://www.pgatour.com/champions/tournaments/dominion-energy-charity-classic/tickets.html

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Sunday, Oct. 20, Check-In 12pm, Walk 1:30pm The Innsbrook Pavilion 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen https://wtvr.com/2019/09/29/2019-making-strides-against-breast-cancer-of-richmond/?fbclid=IwAR3nM_GBsmZys2b6TXzNkIa2Ieh2DPDs10r05qhvsnYCC4Mn6dxLGEMmIyA Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 19, 12 – 6pm Arthur Ashe Boulevard Free https://www.scottsadditionpumpkinfestival.com/ Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklore Festival Saturday, Oct. 19, 11am – 4 pm Prince George Regional Heritage Center 6406 Courthouse Road, Prince George Free http://www.princegeorgevahistoricalsociety.org/

Library of Virginia Literary Awards

ARts Meets Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award

Friday, Oct. 18, 6 – 9pm – Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Saturday, Oct. & 19 – Library of Virginia

Goblins & Gourds at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Sunday, Oct. 20, 10am – 3pm Children’s Garden Activities free with garden admission Details lewisginter.org Virginia Union University Homecoming Activities Through Sunday Breakfast, tailgating, Football Game, Masquerade Party Brunch, Worship Service & More https://www.vuunaa.com/ https://www.vuu.edu/homecoming Rhythm On The River Richmond Public Library Main Branch Library Park, 2nd & East Main Street Saturday, Oct. 19, 1 – 4pm Spooktacular Fall Festival John Tyler Community College Midlothian Campus, 800 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian Friday, Oct. 18, 5 – 8pm www.jtcc.edu/locations

Richmond Symphony Listings Oct. 17, 6:30pm Hardywood Park Craft Brewery Oct. 20, 3pm Randolph-Macon College, Blackwell Auditorium Oct. 26, 8pm Dominion Energy for the Performing Arts, Carpenter Theatre www.richmondsymphony.com

Henrico County Community Day

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10am – 2pm

Henrico High School

Shuttle provided, park at Richmond Raceway, Lot H, Gate 12

Questions & info: rec-events@henrico.us

Creative in Residence program with Nastassja Swift Children Museum of Richmond Saturday, October 19 , downtown location 10 am to noon The program concludes November 16 www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org

Virginia State University Homecoming Weekend

Friday, October 18

7:00 p.m., Jazz on the Hill Virginia Hall, Front Lawn ($85 VIP Ticket, $75 Individual)

8:00 p.m., Funny As Ish Comedy Tour, Multipurpose Center Saturday, October 19

9 a.m. Homecoming Parade, Downtown Petersburg

11:30 a.m. President’s Tailgate, Virginia Hall, Front Lawn (Free, but registration is required; one guest maximum.

2 p.m. Football Game, Rogers Stadium

For a complete list of homecoming activities and events visit http://www.vsu.edu/advancement/alumni-relations/homecoming-weekend.php and

https://www.homecoming.vsu.edu/

A Night of Comedy & Red Carpet Movie Premiere With Celebrity Comedian Tony Rock & “Black & White” movie Monday, Oct. 6 – 10pm Bow-Tie Movieland, 1301 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard www.eventbrite.com

A Vanished Dream Wartime Story of My Japanese Grandfather

Hosted by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

Thursday, October 24, at 6:30 PM – 8 PM