Join Reba at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Sunday, Oct. 20

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Join CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth and thousands of others raising awareness and money to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Richmond is Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Innbrook Pavilion (4901 Lake Brook Drive) in Glen Allen. Check in is at noon and the walk will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

Click here to sign up for this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Join Reba’s Team

“I’m putting together a Making Strides Team. The American Cancer Society event is Oct. 20th in Innsbrook. The first 60 people will walk with me and the rest of the team to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness,” Reba wrote. “Tell me you want to join and I’ll send you an invite on how to register for my CBS 6 team. Let’s do this!!”

Click here to join Reba’s Team.

Click here for more information or to make a donation to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.