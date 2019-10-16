Track rain using Interactive Radar

Panthers sign former Highland Springs standout Greg Dortch

Posted 1:44 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, October 16, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 08: Greg Dortch #2 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown with teammates Charone Peake #17 and Ben Braden #69 in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants during a preseason matchup at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Former Highland Springs standout Greg Dortch is now a member of the Carolina Panthers after being signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad.

The rookie wide receiver and return specialist was signed by the Panthers one day after the team released returner Ray-Ray McCloud.

In a Tweet, Dortch said he was thankful for the opportunity and that he will be wearing number 14 for the Panthers.

“Back in the Carolinas Baby,” Dortch tweeted. “Thankful for the opportunity & Glad to be apart of the @Panthers Organization!”

Dortch originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. After seeing some action in the preseason, Dortch caught eight passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.

As a senior at Highland Springs in 2015, Dortch was named Virginia 5-A Player of the Year and helped lead the Springers to their first state championship since 1961.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.