Panthers sign former Highland Springs standout Greg Dortch

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Former Highland Springs standout Greg Dortch is now a member of the Carolina Panthers after being signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad.

The rookie wide receiver and return specialist was signed by the Panthers one day after the team released returner Ray-Ray McCloud.

In a Tweet, Dortch said he was thankful for the opportunity and that he will be wearing number 14 for the Panthers.

“Back in the Carolinas Baby,” Dortch tweeted. “Thankful for the opportunity & Glad to be apart of the @Panthers Organization!”

Dortch originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. After seeing some action in the preseason, Dortch caught eight passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.

As a senior at Highland Springs in 2015, Dortch was named Virginia 5-A Player of the Year and helped lead the Springers to their first state championship since 1961.