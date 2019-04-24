Former Highland Springs standout Greg Dortch feeling ‘blessed’ ahead of NFL Draft

RICHMOND, Va. — From the moment a little boy first puts on his uniform and picks up a football, the dream is to one day play at the highest level.

That dream started at a young age for former Highland Springs standout Greg Dortch.

“For me probably started my first year playing football for the Highland Springs Saints,” said Dortch. “When I picked up the football at six years old… I haven’t looked back since.”

As a senior at Highland Springs in 2015, Dortch was named Virginia 5-A Player of the Year and helped lead the Springers to their first state championship since 1961.

Despite an impressive high school resume, Dortch wasn’t recruited by the top schools in the county. The 5′ 7″ wide receiver received a scholarship to play football at Wake Forest where he proved he belonged with the best in college football.

After redshirting a year, Dortch was named a Freshman All-American and second-team All-ACC all-purpose player in 2017.

Last season, Dortch had 89 catches for 1,078 yards, which were the second-best single-season totals in school history. He finished as a first-team All-American as a returner from three different publications.

Dortch left Wake Forest and entered his name in the NFL Draft with two years of eligibility remaining.

After overcoming several obstacles, Dortch is hopeful he will hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

“Just watching the draft every year and thinking that could be me one day and now it’s finally here,” said the 20-year-old. “I’m just blessed and thankful to be here.”

Former @gohshsfootball and @WakeFB standout Greg Dortch (@_GDortch) talks about fulfilling his dream of playing in the #NFL and what Highland Springs along with the city of Richmond means to him.@RecruitingHSHS @DemonDeacons @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/qBSe5I3jpA — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) April 23, 2019

He has done all the work and now hopes to get the call that will change his life forever.

“If it’s meant for me, then it’s meant for me,” said Dortch. It’s already written. God has already taken care of everything.”

Dortch says he is thankful for all the support he has received from Richmond and excited for what the future holds.

“I’m just a little kid out of Richmond, Virginia,” said Dortch. “I’m just trying to do something for my city. If my name gets called, it’s going to be a blessing.”