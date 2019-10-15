14th case of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Chesterfield County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Health District (CCHD) has confirmed more cases of Legionnaires' disease in the county.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said 14 cases have been confirmed in the county since May 1. In mid-September, there had been 12 confirmed cases of the disease.

The VDH spokesperson confirmed the new cases on behalf of CCHD Director Dr. Alexander Samuel after an inquiry from CBS 6.

The Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaire’s disease, a type of pneumonia.

The VDH said the disease is “more common and more severe” in people who are 50-years or older, current/former smokers, those with “underlying lung disease (such as emphysema), and people with weakened immune systems.”

VDH added the bacteria occurs naturally in the environment and grows best in warm water, such as is found in air conditioning cooling towers.

CBS 6 has requested more information about the two new cases and will update this story when it becomes available.

37.367322 -77.607786